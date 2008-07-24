Henkel names new electronics executive team

Following its acquisition of the Adhesives and Electronics Materials businesses from National Starch and Chemical Company, Henkel today named the executive team that will lead its electronics group.

Under the direction of Corporate Senior Vice-President Alan Syzdek, the electronics group of Henkel will be organized on a global basis by industry sector. Dr. Michael Todd will lead Henkel’s global product development initiatives as Vice-President of Product Development and Engineering. Some of Todd’s near-term priorities include aligning the organization’s 13 global product development sites, the integration of the complimentary technologies and products brought together through the acquisition, and leveraging the strengths of certain materials to facilitate the widespread growth of synergistic product lines.



Henkel has also committed significant investment increases – by a factor of at least 5 over current levels -- for advanced materials development in the areas of new polymer technologies, applied nano-technology research and manufacturing and process innovations.