Consultants to take the hardest hit by Sony Ericsson's cut backs

Last Friday, mobile handset producer Sony Ericsson said some 2000 jobs will be lost after posting bad results. Consultants employed by external staffing companies have to go first.

Approximately half of Sony Ericsson’s 12.000 global work force are based in Sweden. Sony Additionally Sony Ericsson has some 2500 employees through out the world hired by external staffing companies. Sony Ericsson officials have not made any comments on this however a union spokes person at Sony Ericsson’s facility in Lund Sweden said that the consultants hired by external staffing firms are among the people that have to go first.