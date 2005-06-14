SaabTech & Avitronics form business unit

SaabTech, part of Saab AB of Sweden and Avitronics, part of Grintek of South Africa, now takes the next step in their cooperation and form the joint business unit Saab Avitronics.

Saab’s acquisition of the majority of Grintek Ltd opens the opportunity for a merger of the two groups’ businesses within the EW and avionics area, forming a new business unit, Saab Avitronics. This new joint organisation comprising 1250 employees in two countries creates a competitive supplier of Avionics and Electronic Warfare Systems for various platforms worldwide.



– Our combined track record when it comes to markets and platforms is outstanding.

By joining our resources and operating as one business unit we will further strengthen our competitiveness and market position worldwide, says Björn Erman, president of SaabTech.



Saab Avitronics offers a broad product range in the EW-area, for air, land and naval applications; complete self protection systems and a range of world-renowned countermeasures dispensing systems, missile approach, laser and radar warning systems, jammers and systems for electronic intelligence.



Saab Avitronics will also have avionics sub-systems in its product portfolio: safety-critical utility and control systems, mission systems, such as reconnaissance systems and display systems, and a wide range of modular avionics, for fighters, helicopters, transport as well as commercial aircraft.



The new business unit will start operating from 1st July 2005. The management team will consist of Björn Erman, President, Ben Ash, Vice President Business Development, Marketing and Sales, and Micael Johansson, Vice President Operations.