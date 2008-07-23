STMicroelectronics net revenue driven by Telecom, Industrial and Consumer markets

ST’s net revenues for the second quarter increased 9.7% sequentially to $2.39 billion driven by double-digit sales growth in the Telecom (wireless), Industrial and Consumer market segments.

On a year-over-year basis, ST’s net revenues grew 14.6%, led by nearly 20% gains in both the Industrial and Telecom (wireless) segments.



Application Specific Product Group’s (ASG’s) net revenues grew 8.4% sequentially and 15.9% year-over-year to $1.51 billion and were driven in both comparisons by strong wireless performance led by 3G digital baseband and device unit growth in connectivity and imaging.



On a sequential basis, Consumer market segment posted double-digit sales growth, primarily driven by portable navigation device shipments. Industrial and Multisegment Sector (IMS) net revenues of $865 million grew 11.9% sequentially and 12.8% year-over-year led by MEMS, Advanced Analog and Smartcards/Microcontrollers for both comparisons. Q2 2008 IMS sales were composed of $531 million of ICs and $334 million of discrete products, which grew 20% and 4% respectively year-over-year.



Gross profit was $880 million for the 2008 second quarter compared to $820 million in the prior quarter, and posted a 12% improvement in comparison to the $788 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin was 36.8%. The Company estimates that currency negatively impacted gross margin by over 300 basis points year-over-year.