Chi Mei may establish LCD plant in Poland

Taiwan based producer of LCD panels is looking for a plot of land to build a manufacturing unit in Central Europe.

One of the countries that are interested for the company is Poland. If the company establishes the plant in Poland it will be based in Gryfino near Szczecin. In the first stage the company needs 50 ha of land and will employ 1500 people. The investment is worth around 150 million Euros. Chi Mei is also checking investment opportunities in The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Ukraine.