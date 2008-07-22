Printable Electronic Technology Centre currently under construction

PETEC (Printable Electronic Technology Centre) is a national flagship centre currently under construction at NETPark for the development of printable electronics technologies.

The PETEC Centre will provide 3,000 square metres of cleanroom and laboratory space that will house an impressive range of equipment and staff. The Centre will make available access to capabilities around substrate preparation, materials formulation, device modelling, process development and process integration using advanced printing techniques such as inkjet, screen printing or web-based printing.



The range of applications for these technologies is extremely broad, but PETEC, in response to industry interest, is initially focusing on displays, photovoltaics, lighting and medical sensors.



The Centre, when it opens in 2008, will provide the prinatble electronics community with the physical, intellectual and commercial infrastructure required to take new ideas and concepts for products, that will have flexible functional materials at their heart, and accelerate the move from the lab to production. There is currently no such equivalent facility in the world.