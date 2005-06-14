Optillion’s patents sold to Finisar

US-based Finisar, a technology specialist for fiber optic subsystems and network performance test systems, has bought 40 patents out of Swedish-based Optillion, that went bankrupt earlier this year.

Finisar paid $51.000 for the entire portfolio containing 40 different patents for optical transmission and transreceivers. It was a difficult task to find a buyer for the patents. Only Finisar and Agilent Technologies showed any substantial interest in buying the patents. Half of the patents have been approved. No other plant in Sweden is able to produce the optical transmitters and transreceivers since Optillion went out of business, according to Swedish time magazine “Ny Teknik”.