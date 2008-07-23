HMS and Schneider Electric to intensify co'op

HMS Industrial Networks has been categorized Platinum Partner to Schneider Electric. HMS is able to extend the communication capabilities of Schneider's products and automation systems.

Furthermore, HMS global presence through sales offices and distributors, makes it easy for Schneider, Schneider's distributors and their end customers to get fast and safe access to Anybus technology all over the world. HMS will continue to invest in the partnership with Schneider Electric.