Products to be built in Foxconn’s<br>new plant announced

evertiq reported last week that EMS provider Foxconn plans to build four industrial buildings in Mexico and create 20,000 new jobs. A late report states what products Foxconn will build at the plant.

The first stage is expected to be completed by February 2009. The plant which is supposed to be the biggest one in Mexico for Foxconn will be located in San Jeronimo near the US boarder, said El Paso Times. According to a late report Foxconn will produce computers, laptops and servers in this plant. Customers include Motorola, Nokia, Dell, Compaq, Hewlett Packard and Apple.