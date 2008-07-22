Electrolux to increase production in Hungary

Electrolux plans to increase its production at its fridge and freezer plant in Nyíregyháza, Hungary.

The company plans to increase the production by 10% to over 900,000 items per year, currently this plant employes 1700 people. Electrolux mainly produces vacuum cleaners, freezers and fridges in Hungary, said Portfolio. The company produces 840,000 fridges per year at the Nyíregyháza plant.