Kongsberg new deals to be<br>produced in Hungary & UK

Kongsberg Automotive Interior Systems has so far this year won multiple new contracts with a lifetime value at approximately 100 million EURO, of which 73 million has been booked in the 2nd quarter.

The contract terms vary from 3 to 6 years, and initial deliveries are expected to start in late 2008. The 2nd quarter business awards are to the current customer base and two new interiors customers, one in Europe and one in North America. Of the 20 newly contracts captured in Q2, over half are supplying new product on Asian OEM vehicle platforms, which are representing the most stable production demands and increased growth in the global automotive market.



Production will be in Kongsberg Automotive facilities in USA, Mexico, Hungary, China and United Kingdom and will provide products for the Seat Heater, Cables & Actuation, Seat Support and Headrest market segments, giving well-balanced growth across the business.