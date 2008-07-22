EB strengthens its position in France

EB has acquired Net Consulting & Services S.A.R.L in France. With the acquisition, EB strengths its position in France and strengthens further its ECU (Electronic Control Unit) software product portfolio.

Net Consulting & Services is specialized in engineering services and products for embedded networks in the automotive industry. The company offers standard software clusters, ECU validation tools and related engineering services for Control Area Networks and Local Interconnect Networks within the cars. Headquartered in Chatou, France, the company employs 14 people. Net Consulting & Services is established in 1999 and it counts amongst its customers companies like PSA Peugeot Citroën, Delphi and Valeo.



“The acquisition with Net Consulting & Services complements EB's on-going customer relationships in the automotive market and provides EB with key products and competencies in some of the main automotive networking standards”, says Jarkko Sairanen, Executive Vice President, from EB.



The acquisition does not have a significant impact on EB's balance sheet or result. The parties have agreed not to publish the purchase price or other agreement terms.