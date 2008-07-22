Propartner sold to GBS Group

Norway based EMS provider Propartner has been up for sale since April this year. Now the company has been sold to GBS Group.

A small local investment firm has also invested in the company due to the take over by the GBS Group. Propartner has around 50 employees and is based in Notodden, Norway. The company was formally part of Kitron, how wanted to close the plant or move the manufacturing to Kongsberg in Norway at the end of the 90s.



However, local authorities stepped in and bought the company. In December 2004, they sold the facility to Jan Schönheyder, Dag Risting and Tore Skansen, owners of Late Life Lean Productions LTD.