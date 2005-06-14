Fairchild names Arrow global distributor of the year

Fairchild Semiconductor,a global supplier of products that optimise system power, has named Arrow Electronics, Inc. its Global Distributor of the Year for 2004.

This is the second consecutive year that Arrow has been recognised by Fairchild. In 2003, Fairchild named Arrow in Southern Europe, Distributor of the Year. A key element of Fairchild's Global Distributor of the Year selection criteria is the demand creation program. This program provides Fairchild's distributors with the training, tools and collateral required to win customer designs featuring Fairchild's new products, with particular emphasis on power applications. Fairchild and Arrow recently announced that the companies have reduced the order management and quoting time by at least 50% through the implementation of RosettaNet standards.