Valor in agreement with<br>USR Electronic Systems

Valor has been selected by USR Electronic Systems to provide vPlan – Valor’s next-generation, enterprise-level process engineering software solution for electronics assembly.

USR is the largest contract manufacturer in Israel, serving customers such as GE HealthCare, RAD-Bynet, Verint, RadWare and many others. The company has chosen to implement the latest version of vPlan – v1.2, including newly released functionalities such as workflows and Gerber Component Extraction.



“USR maintains close relationships with its customers from initial planning all the way to delivery in order to guarantee ongoing satisfaction. Now, not only will vPlan help us to improve our internal workings through higher SMT process automation and efficiency, but it will also extend the portfolio of services offered to our customers to include the industry’s leading DFM technology”, said Amos Kolath, Engineering Manager at USR.



“To keep up with today’s dynamic electronics manufacturing environment, contract manufacturers need to build tighter relationships with their customers’ R&D and Design departments.” said Stephan Häfele, President of Valor Europe. “The advanced capabilities of vPlan, combined with its ease of use, help manufactures do just that, and more. I’m happy to see that like many of our customers, USR will benefit twice from the implementation of vPlan.”