Schleuniger completes PAWO acquisition

The Schleuniger Group, based in Thun, Switzerland, a supplier of wire processing machines, has acquired PAWO Systems AG, headquartered in Unterägeri, Switzerland.

PAWO has a staff of about 100 employees with sales of 25 mio CHF. For PAWO, this step means an early succession for the current ownership. For Schleuniger, it is a strategic development which will further enhance their position in the market.



The deal has been sign in July and the purchase price will not be disclosed.



PAWO develops and produces precision, niche oriented machines for the global wire processing market. PAWO specializes in machines for the automatic assembly of loose parts to wires, especially automatic and semi automatic installation of weather seals. PAWO also owns 100% of PAWO Inc. in El Paso, Texas, which already resides in the same building as Schleuniger's El Paso office. Both offices are responsible for sales and service to Mexico as well as Central America.



Schleuniger is an internationally active company of the METALL ZUG GROUP headquartered in Switzerland. It is specialized in high-precision wire and cable processing.