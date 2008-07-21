Flextronics offered help in Russia

As previously announced Flextronics will not buy Elcoteq’s plant in St.Petersburg,Russia. However the city of St.Petersburg has now offered Flextronics help.

If Flextronics will need another playground, the city will be able to offer not only plots of land, but also a number of finished industrial sites, said the officials of the city. Flextronics officials did not want to give any comments on how the plant in Russia looks like for the company.