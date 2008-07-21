Replacing printed silver with copper

The cost of silver tends to increase over the years and there is concern that it is a biocide. Indeed, it is far less abundant than the indium that printed electronics experts are trying to replace because of its cost escalation. The spot price of silver is up over 50% in the past 12 months and it continues to trend upward because silver supplies are falling fast while demand from China, India, Russia and Eastern Europe is climbing.