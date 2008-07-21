Flashpoint Technology & Trojan Electronics<br>are growing

Clive Murphy who owns UK based Flashpoint Technology and Trojan Electronics has managed to turn the companies from £28 a month into £15m a year.

In 2002 Clive Murphy acquired Trojan Electronics. Then the turnover was £28 a month and only four employees remained. He created a new company called Flashpoint Technology. Today the two companies have a combined turnover of more than £15m and employ 60 employees. According to Mr. Murphy he expects that the EU duty amnesty on import of certain electronic components in to the UK will add more than £250,000 to the company’s turnover. Trojan Electronics is an EMS provider while Flashpoint Technology focuses on buying and selling new electronic goods.