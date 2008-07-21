Flextronics ends negatiations in Sweden

Flextronics and the four unions have ended their negations at the Östersund plant in Northern Sweden, which is expected to close in 2009 leaving some 400 employees. According to the unions all parts are satisfied with the agreements.

Flextronics does not want to comment on this decisions. The reason for the closure of this plant is because Ericsson planned to shift production from the plant. The first lay offs will start in November this year, and the production will stop during 2009.