Ruwel business segment of technology will become independent

Ruwel has to take up new challenges in a worldwide context and change from the “regional European generalist” into the “specialised global player”, said the company. That is why the different business segments of the Ruwel Group will be reorganised.

Three weeks ago RUWEL had announced that the high-volume production facility in Grassau will in future be operated by the Lamitec Group from Neu-Ulm. Lamitec will concentrate in Grassau the business segment of thick-copper PCBs as needed by the growth industries of automobile electronics and photovoltaics.



In 1996 Ruwel had taken over the Wetter plant from Schoeller. Within the framework of a management buyout the plant will become independent and will be managed under the new name Schoeller-Electronics GmbH by the present Ruwel manager Ralf Ebeling together with the plant manager Wolfgang Winkelmann. With the sale of the Wetter plant, Mr Ebeling will withdraw from the Ruwel’s managing board. This MBO will be accompanied by the institutional investor NORD Holding, Hannover, who guarantees the site’s expansion on the special-technology market by providing the required funds, and does not exclude further acquisitions in this business sector.



The transaction will take place subject to the approval of the cartel authorities and a wage and salary agreement for the Wetter site.