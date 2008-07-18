Intel denies anti-competitive behaviour

According to the Register Intel says “we have never done nothing” and rejects allegations from the EU anti trust departments.

Intel has responded to the accusations together with the latest European Commission's Statement of Objections which accused it of anti-competitive behaviour. Intel was accused of providing rebates to a retailer provided they sold only Intel-based PCs, of paying an original equipment manufacturer to delay the launch of a line of AMD-based products, and later offering the same OEM big rebates if they used only Intel chips for its laptops. Intel now strongly denies the accusations and said it is confident the European market is working effectively.



"We’re naturally disappointed the Commission has decided to issue a new SO [Statement of Objections]. We will evaluate this newest SO and respond fully, but it’s clear that the allegations stem from the same set of complaints that our competitor, AMD, has been making to regulators and courts around the world for more than ten years”, Intel stated.