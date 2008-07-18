Electronics Production | July 18, 2008
Record per month sales for Smartrac
Smartrac has surpassed 20 million units a month in sales of its RFID components.
Smartrac has accomplished an all-time high. In June 2008, production and shipments of RFID components from Smartrac's production location in Thailand for the first time exceeded 20 million units in one single month.
“This production milestone underlines our leading market position and our commitment to provide significant volumes of high quality inlays. Our high production numbers also show our competence to handle large customer projects within short lead times”, says Manfred Rietzler, Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Smartrac.
Located in the province Ayutthaya, Smartrac runs four factories in Thailand. One of which is a high security production facility for the manufacturing of inlays that are used in ePayment and eID applications and has successfully passed numerous stringent qualification processes. The other three factories are manufacturing facilities for standard inlays including applications such as logistics, animal ID, mass transport and access control.
The majority of inlays is manufactured with Smartrac’s advanced and proprietary wire-embedding technology. For an increasing number of inlays the two additional antenna technologies etching and coil-winding are applied.
Within its worldwide production network, Smartrac also maintains production locations in Brazil, the USA and Germany. The second largest production located in the Manaus province in Brazil, where the company mostly produces RFID inlays for the local market, accounts for a production capacity of some two million units a month.
Smartrac is currrently building up an additional factory in Malysia for the production of aluminium based etched antennas for eTickets. These tickets are mainly used in cost-sensitive areas such as libraries or mass transport.
In addition to the ordered volumes, Smartrac also holds excess capacity to guarantee short turnaround times in unexpected projects as the RFID market in large parts is a project driven market.
Quick turnaround times and the ability to ramp up the production capacity to accommodate customer requirements, in large parts is supported by Smartrac’s particular machine building subsidiary Xytec that designs and assembles the manufacturing equipment used in the groups’ worldwide production facilities. With this competitive advantage, the company is well positioned to participate in the further growth of the RFID market.
“This production milestone underlines our leading market position and our commitment to provide significant volumes of high quality inlays. Our high production numbers also show our competence to handle large customer projects within short lead times”, says Manfred Rietzler, Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Smartrac.
Located in the province Ayutthaya, Smartrac runs four factories in Thailand. One of which is a high security production facility for the manufacturing of inlays that are used in ePayment and eID applications and has successfully passed numerous stringent qualification processes. The other three factories are manufacturing facilities for standard inlays including applications such as logistics, animal ID, mass transport and access control.
The majority of inlays is manufactured with Smartrac’s advanced and proprietary wire-embedding technology. For an increasing number of inlays the two additional antenna technologies etching and coil-winding are applied.
Within its worldwide production network, Smartrac also maintains production locations in Brazil, the USA and Germany. The second largest production located in the Manaus province in Brazil, where the company mostly produces RFID inlays for the local market, accounts for a production capacity of some two million units a month.
Smartrac is currrently building up an additional factory in Malysia for the production of aluminium based etched antennas for eTickets. These tickets are mainly used in cost-sensitive areas such as libraries or mass transport.
In addition to the ordered volumes, Smartrac also holds excess capacity to guarantee short turnaround times in unexpected projects as the RFID market in large parts is a project driven market.
Quick turnaround times and the ability to ramp up the production capacity to accommodate customer requirements, in large parts is supported by Smartrac’s particular machine building subsidiary Xytec that designs and assembles the manufacturing equipment used in the groups’ worldwide production facilities. With this competitive advantage, the company is well positioned to participate in the further growth of the RFID market.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments