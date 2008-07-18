TI Automotive starts operating in Slovakia

UK based TI Automotive has taken over the production plant from industrial real estate developer Immo Industry Group and its Slovak partner, J&T Real Estate in Slovakia.

The plant is located in the Trnava industrial park and is expected to start operation in August this year. TI Automotive will launch the production of components mainly for the PSA Peugeot Citroën. Over 50% of TI Automotive's business is attributable to Europe, around 35% to the North American region, and the remainder to Asia Pacific and Latin America.