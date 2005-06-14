Infineon names EBV "Best Distributor in Benelux"

During the 7th edition of “Les Rencontres de la Distribution” in Paris, EBV Elektronik, an Avnet Company, received the award for Best Distributor in Benelux for the second time in a row from Infineon Technologies.

“Infineon Technologies is pleased to reward EBV for this good performance which was based on the criteria that EBV successfully maintained its number 1 position, as well as its strong network share within the Infineon Technologies distribution network during Infineon’s FY03/04,” said Joost Koelega, FSE Distribution Segment. “Infineon strongly hopes that this award will also encourage EBV Benelux to further contribute to significantly growing Infineon’s absolute sales results in Benelux through new strategic design-wins and access to new key customers for Infineon.”



“We are always very happy to receive an award from one of our suppliers,” stated Herman Rosenbaum, EBV General Sales Manager – the Netherlands. “It underlines the good relationship and the mutual success, which is the result of design-in activities and providing the customers the best logistic services. When customers appreciate both of these you can only be a winner. This award will certainly motivate us to keep up the good work.”



Picture: Thomas Raeymakers (GSM-B) and Wouter van de Hoef (Linemanager Inf-NL) were proud to receive the award from Armando Tavares (president and Managing Director Infineon Technologies France S.A.S.) Jean-Pierre Venault (Sales Director - Distribution & EMS - Europe West) and Joost Koelega (FSE Distribution Segment.