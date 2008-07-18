Telga enters ecological project

Lithuanian based PCB producer Telga has applied to an ecological project with the achievement to receive funding for a new cooper regeneration system.

Telga plans to receive part of financing from this project. The company is planning to complete a system installation during the last quarter of 2008. The new equipment will help the company to provide higher quality on etching of PCBs.



The company has made several big steps on technical, technological and job organization in the last year. The company's biggest markets are Russia, the Baltic States and the EU. Telga today employs 57 people.