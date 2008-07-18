All Flex goes for Europe

All Flex focuses sales efforts in Europe in an effort to continue their solid growth. The enterprise, with headquarters and manufacturing site in Northfield, MN, US, specializes in the manufacturing and assembly of quick turn prototype and low to medium volume flexible circuits.

"We are anxious to offer our flexible circuits to European customers, because we turn out high quality parts fast, our business has grown 20 - 35% over the last five years and we expect we can continue the trend as we explore opportunities in the European market", says Dave Becker, Sales Manager.



The All Flex product line includes flexible circuits that are single sided, double sided, and multilayer up to six layers. They also specialize in complex flex circuits including Maxi-Flex, (40 feet+), Sculptured Flex, All Flex Power Flex (high current thick copper application) and Flexible Heaters. Materials types include Polyimide, Flame Retardant, and Polyester Flexible Circuits.