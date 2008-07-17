SMT & Inspection | July 17, 2008
Michael Brianda appointed as DEK President
DEK International has announced that Michael Brianda has been appointed to the position of Company President, with immediate effect. Previously serving as Global Sales & Marketing Director, Brianda’s new role sees him continue an impressive career trajectory that began at DEK over 12 years ago.
Brianda’s new responsibilities will focus on keeping customers ahead of the curve with the very latest platform technologies and services, while also concentrating on developing talent within the organisation. Reporting to Dover Electronic Technologies Executive Vice President John Hartner, Brianda will apply the global management skills deployed so successfully in previous roles at DEK to develop the positive growth of the business for its global customer-base operating in Surface Mount, Semiconductor and Photovoltaic industries.
“I am delighted that Michael has decided to accept this challenge and I have appointed him in full confidence that his exceptional leadership qualities will help DEK customers around the world continue to Expect More,” explains Hartner. “Following an extensive search for a new President that spanned both external and internal candidates, Michael emerged as absolutely the best person for the job with proven and extensive experience in both Service and Sales, coupled with an extremely positive and highly motivated attitude.”
He continues: “This appointment is an important indicator of DEK’s commitment to nurturing talent; recruiting exceptional individuals who are given the opportunities and support they need to progress within the company. Assuming his new role as Company President backed by impressive credentials, I am certain that Michael will take our successful business model into new areas of value, innovation and performance.”
Commenting on his new position, Michael Brianda explains: “I am very excited about embarking on this challenge and am confident I can use my experience at DEK in combination with my leadership and management skills to keep our customers out in front. I am looking forward to building on the world-renowned technology and service leadership we have established here at DEK, harnessing the unrivalled knowhow of our global teams to ensure that we continue to exceed expectations – both now and into the future.”
With a technical degree in electronics and a proven commercial background, Brianda joined DEK in 1996 where he began his career as Sales Manager for Germany. He then moved into the position of General Manager where he assumed additional responsibilities for DEK’s distributed and engineered products network. Commercial and technical ownership for Europe then followed. In 2007, Brianda took control of Global Sales and Marketing, a role in which he saw DEK’s market share exceed 45%.
