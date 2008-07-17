CEA / Leti and Vistec start E-beam Cell Projection

CEA / Leti in Grenoble, France placed another order with Vistec Electron Beam GmbH in Jena, Germany for a Cell Projection (CP) upgrade of its high-end Vistec SB3054 Variable Shaped Beam system, which was delivered at the end of 2007 and successfully installed early this year.

Vistec’s latest development combines both standard Variable Shaped Beam technology with the Cell Projection feature including fast filling cells for process optimization. This offers the utmost of flexibility with respect to the adaptation of the operation mode to customer-specific application requirements. The new approach is aiming at 45nm / 32nm technology node CMOS applications.



“We see the integrated CP functionality as a bridge between the high resolution requirements of advanced R&D and the challenging throughput expectations driven by industrial prototyping applications” states Wolfgang Dorl, General Manager of Vistec Electron Beam.



CEA / Leti - a well established research partner for the semiconductor industry – uses its Vistec SB3054 lithography system for device evaluations and fast prototyping. “The CP upgrade we are developing in collaboration with Vistec on our SB3054 system will constitute a major improvement of this technology. It will allow to significantly speed up the writing time of the devices. A first technology demonstation will be performed on a real pattern in cooperation with our industrial partner STMicroelectronics by Q4 2008” says Olivier Demolliens, Head of Nanotech Division at CEA / Leti Grenoble.