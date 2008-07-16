SiTel wins Siemens DECT phone design-in

New Siemens Gigaset phones use SiTel one-chip IC. Single-chip solutions enables compact, cost-effective DECT handsets with CAT-iq support.

SiTel Semiconductor and Siemens Home and Office Communication Devices today announced that Siemens’ latest family of Gigaset DECT and CAT-iq cordless phones are powered by SiTel’s SC14480 single-chip DECT / CAT-iq solution. Combining radio and baseband functionality in one IC, the SC14480 reduces bill of materials, assembly costs and system size. It is also the first single-chip DECT / CAT-iq solution to enter full-scale production.



Siemens is using the SC14480 in the handset, basestation and base with answering machine of four models in its Gigaset range. The IC allows standard DECT handsets to offer CAT-iq support. In addition, its impressive processing power means the new phones can offer 8 kHz voice enhancement and full duplex echo canceling for standard and wideband audio for the highest sound quality. The SC14480 also enables text-to-speech services and complete Midi functionality including 32 voices, wave table and FM synthesis.



“Our Gigaset cordless phones are the top-rated DECT telephones worldwide, embodying innovation and design,” says Godehard Gerling, Vice President Product Management SHC. “This latest family, based on the SiTel SC14480 single-chip DECT / CAT-iq solution, extends our track record of offering high-quality, highly featured and attractive cordless solutions.”



“The SC14480 offers manufacturers a complete hardware / software platform to bring exciting next-generation features to market fast,” says John Pol, Product Marketing Manager from SiTel. “The fact that Siemens is using it across its latest range is further indication of the IC’s power and flexibility.”