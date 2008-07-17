PCB | July 17, 2008
Lower profit for Chinese PCB manufacturers, says Research and Markets
As of the first quarter in 2008, most of the PCB enterprises in China advanced their production value and output but achieved far lower profit, says a report from analyst firm Research and Markets.
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China PCB Industry Report, 2008" report to their offering.
In recent years, the PCB industry has achieved rapid development in China, and the fast growing PCB production value has largely bolstered the world’s PCB industry development. Meanwhile, China’s PCB industry still has a lot of questions, which are mainly reflected in environment protection and standard.
According to statistics from the China Printed Circuit Association, a total of 150 million square meters of PCB were produced in China in 2007, making up nearly 30% of the world’s total, and the production value of China made PCB hit USD 15.5 billion. According to China Customs, China’s import and export value of PCB in 2007 equaled USD 20.37 billion, with USD 1.23 billion-valued trade deficit.
However, China’s PCB industry will experience a turning point, after the changes of the industrial environment at home and abroad in 2007. As of the first quarter in 2008, most of the PCB enterprises in China advanced their production value and output but achieved far lower profit. Actually, most of the manufacturing companies are facing existing and developing problems caused by dropping profits and ascending raw material prices & domestic costs.
The report provides statistics, research and analysis of the major PCB enterprises in China, including Guangzhou Hongren Electronics, Guangzhou Lianmao Electronics Co., Ltd., Zhaoyuan Jinbao Electronics, Kunshan Ritao Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Danbang Science and Technology Co. , Ltd. and Suzhou Matsushita Electric Works Co., Ltd., etc.
In recent years, the PCB industry has achieved rapid development in China, and the fast growing PCB production value has largely bolstered the world’s PCB industry development. Meanwhile, China’s PCB industry still has a lot of questions, which are mainly reflected in environment protection and standard.
According to statistics from the China Printed Circuit Association, a total of 150 million square meters of PCB were produced in China in 2007, making up nearly 30% of the world’s total, and the production value of China made PCB hit USD 15.5 billion. According to China Customs, China’s import and export value of PCB in 2007 equaled USD 20.37 billion, with USD 1.23 billion-valued trade deficit.
However, China’s PCB industry will experience a turning point, after the changes of the industrial environment at home and abroad in 2007. As of the first quarter in 2008, most of the PCB enterprises in China advanced their production value and output but achieved far lower profit. Actually, most of the manufacturing companies are facing existing and developing problems caused by dropping profits and ascending raw material prices & domestic costs.
The report provides statistics, research and analysis of the major PCB enterprises in China, including Guangzhou Hongren Electronics, Guangzhou Lianmao Electronics Co., Ltd., Zhaoyuan Jinbao Electronics, Kunshan Ritao Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Danbang Science and Technology Co. , Ltd. and Suzhou Matsushita Electric Works Co., Ltd., etc.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments