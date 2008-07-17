Lower profit for Chinese PCB manufacturers, says Research and Markets

As of the first quarter in 2008, most of the PCB enterprises in China advanced their production value and output but achieved far lower profit, says a report from analyst firm Research and Markets.

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China PCB Industry Report, 2008" report to their offering.



In recent years, the PCB industry has achieved rapid development in China, and the fast growing PCB production value has largely bolstered the world’s PCB industry development. Meanwhile, China’s PCB industry still has a lot of questions, which are mainly reflected in environment protection and standard.



According to statistics from the China Printed Circuit Association, a total of 150 million square meters of PCB were produced in China in 2007, making up nearly 30% of the world’s total, and the production value of China made PCB hit USD 15.5 billion. According to China Customs, China’s import and export value of PCB in 2007 equaled USD 20.37 billion, with USD 1.23 billion-valued trade deficit.



However, China’s PCB industry will experience a turning point, after the changes of the industrial environment at home and abroad in 2007. As of the first quarter in 2008, most of the PCB enterprises in China advanced their production value and output but achieved far lower profit. Actually, most of the manufacturing companies are facing existing and developing problems caused by dropping profits and ascending raw material prices & domestic costs.



The report provides statistics, research and analysis of the major PCB enterprises in China, including Guangzhou Hongren Electronics, Guangzhou Lianmao Electronics Co., Ltd., Zhaoyuan Jinbao Electronics, Kunshan Ritao Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Danbang Science and Technology Co. , Ltd. and Suzhou Matsushita Electric Works Co., Ltd., etc.