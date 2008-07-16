Microsemi acquires Semicoa

Microsemi aims to strengthen its position in high reliability markets by the acquisition of Semicoa.

Microsemi Corporation, a manufacturer of high performance analog mixed signal integrated circuits and high reliability semiconductors, today announced its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Semicoa.



Founded in 1968, Semicoa is a leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of semiconductors and smart munitions optoelectronics for the high reliability military, commercial aerospace and satellite markets and is a leading competitor in the small signal high reliability transistor markets as evidenced by its long list of DSCC qualifications. Total consideration for Semicoa was approximately $25 million in cash. Microsemi expects the acquisition will be accretive.



"Semicoa is one of the leading private players in the high reliability marketplace, which makes this one of the most exciting and profitable acquisitions we have made in this area," stated James J. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Microsemi Corporation. "Not only is the acquisition accretive, but it also offers considerable long term synergies as we consolidate Semicoa's current operations. In recent years Semicoa has been rapidly expanding its capacity to meet strong end market demand and we fully expect to benefit from this investment as we consolidate its front-end and back-end equipment and operations into our Lawrence and Ireland facilities, thus increasing capacity while benefitting from our operational advantages."