ON Semiconductor creates new R&D centre in Ireland, 49 new jobs

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Mary Coughlan and ON Semiconductor has established new Research and Development Centre at Raheen Business Park, Limerick, with the support of IDA Ireland. This centre will create 49 high-caliber jobs for semiconductor designers and engineers.

The new R&D centre in Limerick will become a Centre of Expertise in digital power management and thermal management for next generation processors. It will develop controller and driver integrated circuits for next generation processors in servers, gaming consoles, desktop and laptop computers. At full capacity, the Centre will employ 49 people, 28 of whom are already in place.



Tánaiste Mary Coughlan TD, at the official opening of the new premises today, said “This investment is a step-up in product complexity and value for ON Semiconductor and is expected to represent a higher level of technical innovation. The choice of Limerick for this investment is a major endorsement of Ireland’s ability to successfully implement such technologically advanced R&D projects, and to meet the company’s recruitment needs for high calibre R&D semiconductor designers and engineers. It is also an important vote of confidence in the existing Limerick group, particularly as it was won against strong competition for the project from other ON Semiconductor sites worldwide. This investment is a further important development for the growing cluster of IC Design companies in the mid-west region.”