Electronics Production | July 16, 2008
ON Semiconductor creates new R&D centre in Ireland, 49 new jobs
Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Mary Coughlan and ON Semiconductor has established new Research and Development Centre at Raheen Business Park, Limerick, with the support of IDA Ireland. This centre will create 49 high-caliber jobs for semiconductor designers and engineers.
The new R&D centre in Limerick will become a Centre of Expertise in digital power management and thermal management for next generation processors. It will develop controller and driver integrated circuits for next generation processors in servers, gaming consoles, desktop and laptop computers. At full capacity, the Centre will employ 49 people, 28 of whom are already in place.
Tánaiste Mary Coughlan TD, at the official opening of the new premises today, said “This investment is a step-up in product complexity and value for ON Semiconductor and is expected to represent a higher level of technical innovation. The choice of Limerick for this investment is a major endorsement of Ireland’s ability to successfully implement such technologically advanced R&D projects, and to meet the company’s recruitment needs for high calibre R&D semiconductor designers and engineers. It is also an important vote of confidence in the existing Limerick group, particularly as it was won against strong competition for the project from other ON Semiconductor sites worldwide. This investment is a further important development for the growing cluster of IC Design companies in the mid-west region.”
Tánaiste Mary Coughlan TD, at the official opening of the new premises today, said “This investment is a step-up in product complexity and value for ON Semiconductor and is expected to represent a higher level of technical innovation. The choice of Limerick for this investment is a major endorsement of Ireland’s ability to successfully implement such technologically advanced R&D projects, and to meet the company’s recruitment needs for high calibre R&D semiconductor designers and engineers. It is also an important vote of confidence in the existing Limerick group, particularly as it was won against strong competition for the project from other ON Semiconductor sites worldwide. This investment is a further important development for the growing cluster of IC Design companies in the mid-west region.”
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments