iPhone turbulence force Foxconn to shift production

Foxconn China plans to shift to other low-cost regions due to the market turbulence of Apple's iPhone.

EMS provider Foxconn will move major production from the Shenzhen region to other low-cost regions in China such as Taiyuan and Langfang, sources reported. According to the source, Foxconn made this decision due to increase of labour cost in the Shenzhen area and the market turbulence caused by Apple's iPhone.