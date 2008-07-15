Continental in conversation with Schaeffler-Group about possible investment

Continental AG confirms that one brief conversation about a possible engagement by Schaeffler-Group in Continental AG took place at the end of last week. No further conversations took place

Schaeffler has informed Continental about its interest in a possible investment in the company. That has now been confirmed by Continental. As soon as Schaeffler-Group has substantiated its plans, the management board of Continental AG will evaluate these and communicate its views in due course.



