Solectron to acquire SSE

Solectron Corporation, today announced that it has acquired ServiceSource Europe Limited (SSE), a UK-based company focused on providing outsourced inventory and logistics solutions covering the supply and repair of electronic parts.

SSE offers a complete range of electronic service parts support, from electronic parts brokering to full outsourcing of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) warranty support. A key element of SSE's offering is their capability to buy and sell electronic parts and systems in the open market. As a result, SSE currently manages the timely purchase, sale, and shipment of electronic parts throughout Europe to a diverse set of customers. As Solectron expands and leverages these capabilities beyond Europe, it will continuously improve core areas of business, such as inventory management, parts planning and logistics, repair, and asset recovery. Details of this transaction are not disclosed and are not deemed to be material.



"Demand for outsourced electronics after-market services continues to ramp at a fast pace. The market continually drives us to extend our capabilities to be the one-stop shop for services on a global scale. SSE's knowledge, processes, and speed in materials planning, warranty support, and parts brokering complements our offerings and aligns extremely well with our strategy to be a global full-service provider of after-market solutions," said Craig London, Executive Vice President Strategy, Marketing, Global Services, and Corporate Development.