EBV and National Semi engage with RosettaNet

EBV Elektronik along with National Semiconductor, was recently able to automate their Design Win registration process using RosettaNet.

In the past, this registration process was manual and required both parties to enter and validate the data, which, in turn, ran the risk of inaccurate reporting information. By using the latest standards from RosettaNet, this interactive B2B process enables the data transactions to be entered one time and then updated simultaneously.



"The RosettaNet PIPs (Partner Interface Processes) implementation will clearly drive increased ease-of-doing-business between EBV and National in the design space," said Rudy Van Parijs, Technical Director of EBV Elektronik. More importantly, this new seamless process will provide us with better real time visibility into critical information to support our customers' design activities."



"We are extremely excited about the potential that our RosettaNet engagement with EBV brings. As our largest design-in partner the volume of projects we jointly manage is immense. Automating the design process through RosettaNet will deliver significant productivity advantages to both organizations. It will effectively cut the administration work in half", said Ray Sinclair, Director Regional Sales and Distribution Europe, National Semiconductor. Looking ahead, EBV is planning to integrate additional suppliers into the system. Another future enhancement involves automating the quoting process via RosettaNet.