Asymtek speeds up jetting underfill

Asymtek claims its new DispenseJet® DJ-9500 is up to ten times faster than needle dispensers in high-volume underfill and LED silicone applications.

Asymtek, a Nordson company introduces its new DispenseJet® DJ-9500 fluid jetting valve for high-speed underfill applications and jetting silicone for LEDs. The DJ-9500’s flexible pneumatic design can jet a wide variety of fluids up to 10 times faster than existing needle type dispensers, even with abrasive fluids. The new design enables compatibility with a wider range of fluid types, and opens the process window to allow a robust jetting solution. DJ-9500 users will benefit from improved fluid control, better repeatability, increased flexibility, and a lower cost of ownership.



The DJ-9500 controls fluid break-off at the nozzle tip for clean and consistent dots and line patterns on the substrate. Because the DJ-9500’s hardware lasts longer and offers better fluid control, a lower cost of ownership is achieved. The new long-life needle assembly lasts 5 to 10 times longer than other tested needle assemblies. Enhanced temperature controls maintain the fluid at a consistent viscosity for high throughput applications.