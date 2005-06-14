ADI appoints new european boss

Analog Devices has announced the promotion of Thomas Wessel to the position of Managing Director for European Sales and Marketing.

Thomas Wessel will be responsible for spearheading the company’s European sales effort, managing an experienced team of sales people across the region to provide both technical support and business development for all customers, direct and distribution.



Mr. Wessel brings over ten years experience supporting electronics customers across Central Europe, which includes Austria, Benelux, Switzerland, Germany, as well as the Nordic region – Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark. Mr. Wessel supported customers involved in diverse specialties such as automotive engineering, process control, factory automation, medical and industrial instrumentation, telecommunications networking equipment, and wireless devices.

Mr. Wessel has been responsible for driving ADI revenue growth and design-win activities and developing a top-notch sales team in Europe’s largest region.



Mr. Wessel joined Analog Devices, Inc. in 2003. Prior to joining ADI, he was Central European Sales Manager and Worldwide Account Manager for Texas Instruments. Mr. Wessel holds a B.S. in Applied Physics from Fachhochschule Lübeck (University of Applied Sciences).