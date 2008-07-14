Essemtec expands with a new building

Essemtec, a Swiss manufacturer of production solutions for electronics, has increased its production capacity with more than 1220 square meters of production and office space.

In the past, approximately every two years Essemtec has increased its Headquarters production space in Aesch, Switzerland. Martin Ziehbrunner, CEO: „We are rapidly growing. Unfortunately, work space always stays a little bit behind of that. We are happy that the new building has been finished in time. But: the utilization factor at the present location has now reached its limit. For further enlargement we must look for other possibilities.“