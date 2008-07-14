Oerlikon Solar & Flextronics in EMS deal

Switzerland based Oerlikon Solar and EMS Provider Flextronics have entered into an agreement whereby Flextronics will support Oerlikon Solar's scalability requirements for global production capacity allowing the execution of more simultaneous projects in multiple geographies.

Flextronics' global presence and resources will enable Oerlikon Solar to optimize its operations and reduce time to market. "The Flextronics Industrial segment operates a focused global team that is dedicated to providing advanced solar solutions to this strategic customer segment. By leveraging our experience in the semiconductor capital equipment, energy and electro-mechanical equipment markets, our solar team is able to rapidly develop unique solutions for the emerging solar market. We have developed a broad service offering for this space and will continue to make further investments in this high growth market. We are very pleased to have entered into this partnership and look forward to working with Oerlikon Solar," states EC Sykes, President Flextronics Industrial.



The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) is spearheading the development of a solar industry cluster in Singapore. "Oerlikon's decision in choosing Singapore as its Asia manufacturing and R&D hub clearly demonstrates our rapid progress in developing the solar industry. This project is a significant boost to this growing sector, and shows how our existing strengths in manufacturing, particularly in precision engineering, have evolved to support exciting new areas", said Ko Kheng Hwa, Managing Director of Singapore Economic Development Board."