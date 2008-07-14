Valor sign ELAS in Hungary

Valor Computerized Systems Ltd, a global provider of productivity-enhancing software solutions for the electronics industry, announced today the appointment of Hungary-based ELAS as a representative in the electronics assembly market in Hungary.

Valor has picked ELAS as representative for its Hungarian marketing and sales.



ELAS supplies manufacturing resources and support to the PCB manufacturing industry for more than 15 years. The new partnership enables ELAS’ customers to benefit from Valor’s best-in-class solutions, including vPlan – Valor’s next-generation, enterprise-level process engineering software solution, and vManage - Valor’s software solution for End to End Manufacturing Monitoring and Control.



“In a globalised technological world such as our own, the ability to tailor manufacturing solutions to local conditions is essential. Valor has the ability to offer solutions which are both flexible and at the same time provide extensive coverage of the manufacturing process, and we believe that this is going to serve as a major competitive advantage for our customers”, said István Hámornik, General Manager of ELAS.



“We are happy to welcome ELAS to our growing network of strategic sales channel partners,” said Stephan Häfele, president of Valor Europe. “With its qualified and professional team, ELAS makes a perfect candidate to deliver Valor’s solutions to the Hungarian market, and I am confident that Valor, ELAS, and the electronics manufacturers in Hungary will benefit from this partnership.”