Siemens may exit Fujitsu JV

Siemens is according to Tradingmarkets considering exiting the computer production joint venture with Fujitsu, due to its low profitability.

The contract between Siemens and Fujitsu will expire in the autumn of 2009. The joint venture will be renewed automatically for another five years if Siemens doesn’t cancel it one year in advance. The joint venture was created in 1999 and the computers are produced in Augsburg, Germany.