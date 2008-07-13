Dow acquires Rohm and Haas

Dow and Rohm and Haas has entered a definitive agreement, under which Dow will acquire all outstanding shares of Rohm and Haas common stock for $78 per share in cash.

The acquisition of Rohm and Haas will combining the two organizations’ technologies, geographic reach and industry channels to create an outstanding business portfolio with significant growth opportunities.



The transaction marks a decisive move in Dow’s transformation into an earnings growth company with reduced cyclicality. Last December, Dow announced a joint venture with Petrochemical Industries Company of the State of Kuwait (PIC). With the collective impact of these two deals, performance products and advanced materials will represent 69 percent of Dow’s total sales, on a 2007 pro forma basis, compared with 51 percent.



Financing for the acquisition includes an equity investment by Berkshire Hathaway and the Kuwait Investment Authority in the form of convertible preferred securities for $3 billion and $1 billion respectively. Debt financing has been committed by Citi, Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley who acted as financial advisors on the transaction.