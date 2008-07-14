BMW with technical trial for electric vehicles

The BMW Group ist to start a test series within the next few months to test possible electro-engines. Several hundred of the MINI brand vehicles will be fitted accordingly. The Munich facility will modify the vehicles for their experimental operation.

"With this step, the BMW Group is to gain initial findings, as to how purely electric-powered vehicles can be designed more efficiently. We aim to combine the joy of driving with a powerful electro-engine; which is virtually emission-free," stresses Dr. Norbert Reithofer, CEO of BMW.



The test series will run over the next 12 to 18 months to refine the technology. Details regarding drive concept and a possible launch date will be made available at the end of the year.



Image Source: Auto-Reporter