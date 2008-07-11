Cookson: closure of UK plant, all production to transfer to CEE

Cookson Electronics Assembly Material will relocate its manufacturing facilities to Hungary and the Netherlands. The company will also close down its UK facility in Ashford by 2010.

Cookson intends to transfer European manufacturing to its sites in Continental Europe and the former Eastern Bloc over the next two years. Solder paste manufacture will be transferred to a new centre of excellence in Dunaharaszti (near Budapest, Hungary).



By focusing European production at this one site will enable the Company to employ the very latest bulk manufacturing techniques to minimize batch to batch inconsistency in such a critical product line.



Chemical and flux production will transfer to s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.



“Our key markets are rapidly moving eastward, culminating in the recent migration of the last major mobile phone manufacturer,” said David Crimp, European Executive Vice President. “In terms of pure logistics, it no longer makes economic sense to supply them from the UK. We are fortunate to have a series of manufacturing plants in closer proximity to these emerging markets. We plan to invest in these plants, in the manufacturing technology as well as their capacity, in order to ensure that we meet our customers’ requirements in the most efficient and effective way.”



The move will see the closure of the Company’s Ashford manufacturing site in early 2010 when the current lease expires.



“We sincerely hope that phasing the project over a two year period will allow our outstanding workforce to find alternative employment in the Ashford area,” continued Crimp. “By transferring production progressively, we will also maintain our supply position and ensure our customers will not be inconvenienced in any way.”