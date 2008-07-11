EMS market grew 17.3% in 2007

The worldwide electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market grew 17.3 percent in 2007, as the worldwide electronics assembly market grew a mere 3.9 percent.

The EMS market will continue to grow briskly in the coming years, as the outsourcing of electronics manufacturing continues its relentless march. The report presented by ETP begins with a forecast of worldwide electronics assembly value (cost of goods sold). This forecast is developed by looking at over 40 product segments. ETP estimates that total electronics assembly value was $958 billion in 2007 and will grow to nearly $1.4 trillion in 2012. Fueled by this huge market, ETP believes that the EMS industry will grow from $261 billion in 2007 to $493 billion in 2012.



To support this conclusion, the report analyzes the EMS industry from several viewpoints. First, the report reviews the total market for electronics assembly. Second, the report examines details of the EMS industry, including a breakdown of the industry by company size. Third, the regional distribution of the EMS industry is presented. While this industry largely began in North America, Asia has become the dominant region. Finally, the report details the EMS industry by the key application markets that it serves.