Electronics Production | July 11, 2008
LEGIC and RF IDeas in licence agreement
LEGIC Identsystems has partnered with United States based RF IDeas. The company will develop and manufacture cost efficient USB, RS-232, and Ethernet readers for a variety of access control applications for existing LEGIC customers.
RF IDeas develops and manufactures contactless reader solutions that significantly expand functionality of building access cards to hundreds of applications. The applications include employee identification, computer and LAN access solutions, time/attendance, enrollment and more, all using existing contactless smart cards.
"What makes our partnership so interesting is the flexibility that RF IDeas brings to existing LEGIC’s customers,” stated Dr Otto Eggimann, Vice President Sales & Business Development of LEGIC. “LEGIC's backward compatibility provides legacy customers the same ability as brand new customers to use their corporate credential for PC login from a proven leader. RF IDeas’ offering enhances the LEGIC’s application range especially for customers seeking to combine physical and logical access on the same credential. We welcome RF IDeas as a strong new partner in our expanding North American Partner network.”
RF IDeas will be producing readers for LEGIC’s contactless smart card technology. The RF IDeas reader AIR ID Enroll is a USB port based external reader of contactless smart cards for computer login access control. It eliminates the need for manual entry and provides error-free identification. AIR ID is compatible with LEGIC’s 13.56 MHz contactless smart card technology and allows users to apply their building access card or other LEGIC identification and security tags/devices throughout the workplace.
