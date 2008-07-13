Electronics Production | July 13, 2008
BB Electronics to implement Lean in all factories
The Danish EMS-provider BB Electronics has made a targeted effort to implement LEAN in the BB Electronics Group. During the next 1½ years, all its factories will produce in accordance with the LEAN principles.
The implementation of LEAN in BB Electronics is primarily carried out by working focused on:
1. Eliminating waste – which among others means that bottlenecks in the production are made more efficient so that the production lead time of the products is reduced.
2. Eliminating variations – by introducing standards by which BB Electronics minimises the fluctuations in production processes.
3. Creating flexibility – for example by reducing the change time in the production. By this, more rapid shifts can be made between the many different products, which BB Electronics produces.
As part of reducing the production lead time of the customers’ products the products are now passed in a continuous flow through the different production processes and as focus is on producing minor series less work in progress is created. This will increase the delivery performance as orders are finalised within a short period of time. Furthermore, the flexibility and response time of the customers’ requests are improved as shifts from one production order to another can be made very quickly. Additionally, the quality of the products is improved due to the fact that possible defects are discovered early in the production process.
The quality is furthermore improved by standardising the working processes. This concerns both the manual and mechanical handling of the products as variations herein are ground for mistakes. As an important part of the introduction of the new working methods all employees go through a structured training programme, which secures that the LEAN mentality has established itself in the entire organisation.
By dedicating a team of specialised LEAN employees who exclusively are working with the implementation of LEAN, BB Electronics is now working more customer-oriented and is creating more value for the customers by doing so.
