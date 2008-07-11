EADS UK plans campus expansion & new jobs

Due to be completed late 2007, this next phase in the expansion of the EADS Celtic Springs campus in Newport will improve the working environment of more than 400 existing EADS employees, housed in nearby temporary offices. This will leave an additional capacity for 100 new positions in future.



EADS has an option to build an additional three new buildings over the next five years in line with projected growth of 25%.



Len Tyler, CEO for EADS Defence and Security Systems acknowledges the valuable contribution of the Welsh Assembly Government’s support over the past 10 years. The £2 million grant awarded to EADS in 2003 has already helped the business to create 200 new jobs over the past two years alone, and is in part funding the two new buildings.